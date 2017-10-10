New antique store opens in Columbiana - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New antique store opens in Columbiana

By Matt Stone, Reporter
COLUMBIANA, Ohio -


A new business opens in Columbiana that should bring more antique lovers to the small town.

Park Avenue Marketplace just opened its doors on East park Avenue.
The store features antiques, art and collectables from over sixty different vendors in the area.

"We have enough vendors here and an eclectic collection that it's really attractive to everyone. There are artisan projects that people make, there are antiques for the antique collectors, sweet treats, the old fashioned candies for the young ones," said owner, Lawrence Deidrick.

The new marketplace is now one of nine different antique shops in the Columbiana area.

