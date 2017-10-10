Jury selection to begin in capital murder trial of Nasser Hamad

After months of court proceedings that followed the deadly gunfire outside of a Howland man's home, jury selection will begin Wednesday morning in the trial of Nasser Hamad.

Given the amount of media attention this case has received, the court is preparing for a lengthy jury selection process that could take days. Increased security will be in place throughout the trial's proceedings.

Hamad faces two counts of aggravated murder and several counts of attempted murder in the February shooting outside Route 46 home.

The gunfire claimed the lives of 20-year-old Josh Williams and 19-year-old Josh Haber, and left others three injured.

Hamad's defense team is preparing to argue self defense.

Court records show they plan to use a psychologist to prove Hamad feared for this life the day the violence broke out.

Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice put the prosecution's effort to block this type of witness testimony on hold last month calling their motion premature. The court also denied the state's request to throw out the entire initial argument of self-defense.

So far there's no indication of any possible plea deal in the works.

