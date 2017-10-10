Austintown man to spend 5 years in federal prison after local sentence

An Austintown man has been sentenced to 5 and a half years in federal prison to be served after he finishes his current sentence for local crimes.

22-year-old Jarett Drajic pleaded guilty to charges filed in connection with three bank robberies spanning two states in February.

Investigators say Drajic robbed a Farmers National Bank in East Liverpool and a Farmers National Bank in Canfield.

He also was later charged with robbing a Citizen's Bank in Beaver Falls.

Drajic was arrested by a Columbiana police officer less than an hour after the Canfield robbery.

Police say they recovered the cash stolen in Canfield.

In addition to Drajic's time in jail, Judge James Gwinn also ordered him to make restitution in the amount of $3,150 to the banks.

