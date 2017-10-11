Warren police charge driver in ATV crash

An Ashtabula County man has been charged in connection with a stolen All-Terrain Vehicle that Warren police say crashed into a concrete barrier as he drove along Dana Street NE last month.

Theotis Sanders Jr., 39, was seriously injured when the four-wheeler crashed into the barrier blocking the closed section of road on September 16.

In addition to facing a charge of receiving stolen property, police charged Sanders with driving under the influence, reckless operation and two other traffic violations.

Sanders, who was thrown from the ATV, was flown to the Trumbull Memorial Hospital via medical helicopter, and then later transferred to another hospital.

Authorities say Sanders suffer serious head injuries.

According to a police report, the ATV Sanders was driving during the crash was reported as stolen from Garrettsville.

No court date has been set for Sanders.