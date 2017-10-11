Dad of boy who died after scalding bath sentenced to 7 years

A temple of sandstone, nearly 100-years-old, drips in luxury and detail. The acoustics are so crisp, you can hear every footstep. But while old buildings tend to make noise, Stambaugh Auditorium is more than talkative.More >>
The operator of a Mercer Borough bar is offering a $500 reward for the identity and arrest of the person who burglarized the business.More >>
After months of court proceedings that followed the deadly gunfire outside of a Howland man's home, jury selection is scheduled to begin today in the trial of Nasser Hamad.More >>
Absentee voting is beginning for Ohio's fall election. Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted says Wednesday marks the first day of absentee voting for the general election on Nov. 7.More >>
The father of a 4-year-old Ohio boy who died after his stepmother put him in a scalding bath has been sentenced to seven years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.More >>
Ohio police are searching for the person who shot a yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.More >>
A man who was kicked out of a televised town hall for seeming to suggest Republican Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey's daughter had been kidnapped won't face charges.More >>
Police say officers responding to a reported altercation at a home found a 16-year-old armed suspect, and one officer shot the teen.More >>
Police have charged a Pennsylvania man who they say referenced the murder of a local teacher before stabbing two family members in an alcohol-fueled attack.More >>
Police say a 17-year-old teenager was killed after he exited a moving car and was subsequently struck by multiple cars on an Ohio highway.More >>
Cleveland police say a car slammed head-on into a firetruck returning from a call, killing the car's driver and injuring a firefighter.More >>
Pennsylvania police say a 4-year-old boy has been hospitalized with severe burns after he fell into a bonfire.More >>
Police are investigating after a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student was found dead Sunday in an apparent homicide.More >>
Police say a 5-year-old girl who wandered away from her parents at an eastern Pennsylvania hotel has been found safe - sleeping in a truck similar to one her parents had driven.More >>
