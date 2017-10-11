Wet Wednesday

Today will be a soggy day with showers likely anytime today but becoming more scattered after Midday and through tonight. Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 60s but still stay above average.

Clouds will win through Friday with just a passing shower or two possible Thursday and Friday.

This weekend looks to be beautiful and summer-like again with sunny days near 80 degrees. The threat for rain will return late Sunday and through Monday.

We’ll feel more like Autumn early next week with seasonable temperatures in the lower 60s.