Wet Wednesday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Wet Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

Today will be a soggy day with showers likely anytime today but becoming more scattered after Midday and through tonight. Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 60s but still stay above average.

Clouds will win through Friday with just a passing shower or two possible Thursday and Friday.

This weekend looks to be beautiful and summer-like again with sunny days near 80 degrees. The threat for rain will return late Sunday and through Monday.

We’ll feel more like Autumn early next week with seasonable temperatures in the lower 60s.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms