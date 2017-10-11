Misbehaving teens keep Warren police busy for hours

Warren police say two teenage girls behaving badly hindered police work for anywhere from three to four hours on Monday.

According to a police report, it began at 2:20 am when witnesses told police that two girls were trying to break windows at the Coleman Behavioral Center on North Park Avenue.

Police arrived to find two girls at the nearby Circle K, where officers say the teens yelled obscenities and told them to “go eat doughnuts”.

After one of the girls threw a rock at the window of the Coleman Center, police say the teens ran to a nearby apartment complex where they shattered two windows with rocks.

When officers arrested the girls, ages 13 and 14, police say they giggled as if it were all a joke, saying they wanted to go to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Once at the police station, the report says the girls were “extremely disrespectful” using explicit language and refusing to sit down and listen to police commands.

Police say when they attempted to turn the 13-year-old over to her father, she refused to leave and her dad had to drag her out. Even then, police say she refused to leave the police department without her friend.

The 14-year-old also refused to leave the room with her mother. Both teens screamed at the top of their voice, according to the report.

Police say the 14-year-old repeatedly struck her mother in the face, and the 13-year-old joined in and attacked her friend's mother as well.

The 13-year-old struck her father when he tried to pull his daughter off her friend's mother, according to the report.

Officers broke up the fight and took both girls to JJC where they face charges of criminal damaging, domestic violence, assault and obstructing official business.