Brookfield woman cited for pot plant 'decoration'

A 63-year-old Brookfield Township woman has a date in court to answer a charge filed after police found a potted marijuana plant at her home.

Township police say they were assisting Hubbard City Police on another investigation atTerry McGowan's Bedford Road home last week when they spotted the potted pot plant next to the porch.

McGowan admitted to the officer that the plant belonged to her, saying her children had thrown seeds into the pot.

She said she thought the plant would die, but it grew instead.

McGowan told police that she thought it was funny and didn't see why she shouldn't grow it since she wasn't going to smoke the marijuana.

She said it was more of a “decorative” plant than anything.

Police looked through the rest of the home and did not find any more plants.

The officer seized the plant as evidence and the next day filed a summons to McGowan to appear in Court next week to answer a charge of cultivating marijuana.