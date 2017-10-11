Turkey Hill recalls mislabeled ice cream

Turkey Hill Dairy is recalling some 48 oz. containers of its Dutch Chocolate Premium Ice Cream distributed to stores in 25 states including Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The company says the recalled packages may contain Rocky Road Premium Ice Cream instead of Dutch Chocolate Premium Ice Cream.

The recall posted on the FDA website says packages may include undeclared ingredients of almonds and eggs, and could be harmful to consumers with food sensitivity or allergy to these ingredients.

The cup of the affected package reads “Dutch Chocolate Premium Ice Cream” and the package lid reads “Rocky Road Premium Ice Cream”.

The recalled product information includes:

Name of product: Dutch Chocolate Premium Ice Cream

Container size: 48 oz. (1.5 QTS - 1.42L) UPC code: 20735-42095

Sell-by date: May 23, 2017 (Found printed on the bottom of the package)

The recalled Dutch Chocolate Premium Ice Cream is limited to packages with a sell by date of May 23, 2017, and sold at stores in PA., NY., NJ., MA., CT., DE., MD., VA., WV., AL., MO., OH., RI., ME., VT., NH., NC., SC., GA., MI., IN., KY,. MS., IL. and TN. All affected stores have been instructed to

remove the product from their shelves.

All affected packages would have been purchased after 09/08/2016.

Turkey Hill Dairy says it has not received any consumer illness complaints concerning the recall.

For people who are not allergic to almonds and eggs, there is no safety issue with the product.

Those who have purchased affected packages of Dutch Chocolate Premium Ice Cream - 48 oz. with the code date on May 23, 2017, can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Turkey Hill Dairy at 1-800-MY-DAIRY(1-800-693-2479).