Brookfield fourth-grader brings knife to school

A fourth-grade student has been suspended from the Brookfield Elementary School for allegedly bringing a knife to school.

School Superintendent Velina Jo Taylor tells 21 News that another student spotted the boy placing the folding knife in his backpack before the start of classes on Friday.

Police were called to the school to investigate.

The boy has been placed on suspension until a hearing can be held with the student's parents

Taylor says the student didn't brandish the knife or threaten anyone, but adds that the district's policy forbids any weapons on school grounds.

Consequences for violating the policy could result in expulsion.

Taylor says that as superintendent she has some latitude in enforcing the rule and will consider the circumstances and past behavior of the student.