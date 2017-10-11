2 Ohio teens found fatally shot in car parked behind home

Revealing he was scared for his life because of his drug use, suspended Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is making his case to be reinstated by the NFL.More >>
Revealing he was scared for his life amid another drug relapse, suspended Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is making his case to be reinstated by the NFL.More >>
A 25-year-old Niles man is under arrest for allegedly soliciting sex from a person under thirteen-years-old.More >>
A 25-year-old Niles man is under arrest for allegedly soliciting sex from a person under thirteen-years-old.More >>
Boardman police are investigating after a young child was taken to Akron Children's Hospital after suffering an overdose.More >>
Boardman police are investigating after a young child was taken to Akron Children's Hospital after suffering an overdose.More >>
A fourth-grade student has been suspended from the Brookfield Elementary School for allegedly bringing a knife to school.More >>
A fourth-grade student has been suspended from the Brookfield Elementary School for allegedly bringing a knife to school.More >>
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is urging Pennsylvania lawmakers to outlaw devices known as bump stocks used in the Las Vegas mass shooting that allow semi-automatic weapons to mimic the rapid fire of an automatic weapon.More >>
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is urging Pennsylvania lawmakers to outlaw devices known as bump stocks used in the Las Vegas mass shooting that allow semi-automatic weapons to mimic the rapid fire of an automatic weapon.More >>
Turkey Hill Dairy is recalling some 48 oz. containers of its Dutch Chocolate Premium Ice Cream distributed to stores in 25 states including Ohio and Pennsylvania.More >>
Turkey Hill Dairy is recalling some 48 oz. containers of its Dutch Chocolate Premium Ice Cream distributed to stores in 25 states including Ohio and Pennsylvania.More >>
A backup quarterback has been cut from his Pennsylvania college football team for kneeling during the national anthem before a game Saturday.More >>
A backup quarterback for Division III Albright College in Pennsylvania has been cut for kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
Penn State says students who don't have up-to-date vaccinations won't be able to register for spring classes.More >>
Penn State says students who don't have up-to-date vaccinations won't be able to register for spring classes.More >>
A Pennsylvania man charged with drunken driving after he hit and killed a 29-year-old pregnant woman who was standing beside her broken down vehicle has pleaded guilty.More >>
A Pennsylvania man charged with drunken driving after he hit and killed a 29-year-old pregnant woman who was standing beside her broken down vehicle has pleaded guilty.More >>
A 60-year-old Ohio man has been charged with child endangerment after his grandson was found wandering in rush hour traffic.More >>
A 60-year-old Ohio man has been charged with child endangerment after his grandson was found wandering in rush hour traffic.More >>
Toledo police say two 18-year-olds have been found fatally shot inside a car parked behind a home.More >>
Toledo police say two 18-year-olds have been found fatally shot inside a car parked behind a home.More >>
Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley has been released from jail after 2½ months and is now serving the house-arrest portion of his sentence in the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.More >>
Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley has been released from jail after 2½ months and is now serving the house-arrest portion of his sentence in the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.More >>
A lawyer for the ex-boyfriend of a University of Pittsburgh student who was found dead over the weekend is urging his client to turn himself in.More >>
Police have issued an arrest warrant for the ex-boyfriend of a University of Pittsburgh student who was found dead over the weekend.More >>
The father of a 4-year-old Ohio boy who died after his stepmother put him in a scalding bath has been sentenced to seven years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.More >>
The father of a 4-year-old Ohio boy who died after his stepmother put him in a scalding bath has been sentenced to seven years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.More >>
Ohio police are searching for the person who shot a yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.More >>
Ohio police are searching for the person who shot a yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.More >>
A man who was kicked out of a televised town hall for seeming to suggest Republican Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey's daughter had been kidnapped won't face charges.More >>
A man who was kicked out of a televised town hall for seeming to suggest Republican Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey's daughter had been kidnapped won't face charges.More >>