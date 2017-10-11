Niles man accused of committing sex crimes against pre-teen

A 25-year-old Niles man is under arrest for allegedly soliciting sex from a person under thirteen-years-old.

Reginald Van Wells II is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of importuning and voyeurism.

As of noon Wednesday, Niles Police had not released the report providing details of the investigation.

Online records show that Wells was arrested on Tuesday and arraigned in Niles Municipal Court.

He pleaded not guilty to the voyeurism charge. Wells did not enter a plea to the charge of importuning.

Bond was set at $5,000.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for next week.