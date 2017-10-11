Niles man accused of peeking through 12-year-old girl's window

A 25-year-old Niles man is under arrest for allegedly soliciting sex from a person under thirteen-years-old.

Reginald Van Wells II is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of importuning and voyeurism.

According to a police report, the 12-year-old victim's mother called police saying that her daughter had been getting dressed for school Tuesday morning when Wells was outside her window.

The report says that the teen reached to grab a shirt and heard Wells ask to see her breasts.

According to police, The victim screamed for her mother who ran into the room and witnessed Wells running from the window.

Online records show that Wells was arrested on Tuesday and arraigned in Niles Municipal Court.

He pleaded not guilty to the voyeurism charge. Wells did not enter a plea to the charge of importuning.

Bond was set at $5,000.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for next week.