Great Groceries: Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

5 1/2 lbs. bone-in turkey breast

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. onion powder

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, sliced into 4 thick slices

2 (14.5 oz.) cans chicken broth

Olive oil



Wash and dry turkey breast, leaving skin on. Rub breast with olive oil. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika and onion powder. Top with garlic.

Coat bottom of slow cooker with olive oil. Add onion. Place turkey breast on top of onion, making a shelf for the breast to sit on. Add chicken broth, careful not to wash off the seasoning on the turkey breast. Cover and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours.