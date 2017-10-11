Warren man sentenced for raping 11-year-old

A Trumbull County judge has ordered a man who pleaded guilty to rape charges to spend 10 years behind bars.

Thirty-six-year-old William Frye, Jr. pleaded guilty to charges of rape and illegal use of a minor in sexually-oriented material.

Frye's plea meant that the possibility of life in prison was taken off the table.

The Warren man was accused of raping an 11-year-old during the summer of 2016.

In addition, the original indictment says that on January 11th of 2016 Frye photographed a minor or transferred sexually explicit pictures of a minor.