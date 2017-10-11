Warren man sentenced for raping 11-year-old - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren man sentenced for raping 11-year-old

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

A Trumbull County judge has ordered a man who pleaded guilty to rape charges to spend 10 years behind bars. 

Thirty-six-year-old William Frye, Jr. pleaded guilty to charges of rape and illegal use of a minor in sexually-oriented material. 

Frye's plea meant that the possibility of life in prison was taken off the table. 

The Warren man was accused of raping an 11-year-old during the summer of 2016. 

In addition, the original indictment says that on January 11th of 2016 Frye photographed a minor or transferred sexually explicit pictures of a minor. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms