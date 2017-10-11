19-year-old seriously injured in Midlothian Blvd. crash

A three-vehicle crash on Midlothian Boulevard Wednesday afternoon left three people, including a 19-year-old injured, and the State Highway Patrol is asking for help to figure out what happened.

Troopers say three vehicles collided in the intersection of East Midlothian Boulevard and Shirley Road shortly before noon.

All three drivers a 19-year-old Michael Anderson, 25-year-old Yoldozkhan Sabiroua, and 41-year-old Thomas Franklin were taken to the hospital.

Accident investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.

All lanes of East Midlothian Boulevard at Shirley Road were shut down while crews investigated.

Troopers say Anderson suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. Franklin and Sabiroua were also taken to the hospital for "minor" injuries.

The State Highway Patrol is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call them at 330-533-6866.

No charges have been filed.