Midlothian Boulevard reopened after multi-vehicle crash

Midlothian Boulevard has been reopened following a crash that sent several people to the hospital.

Accident investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash on Youngstown's south side shortly after noon on Wednesday.

All lanes of East Midlothian Boulevard at Shirley Road were shut down while crews investigated and removed at least three vehicles.

The ramp from Midlothian Boulevard to Interstate 680 South was also blocked for a short time.

Police have not released any information on what may have caused the crash.

Dispatchers say three people were transferred to the hospital. The extent of their injuries has not yet been released.