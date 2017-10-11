Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown

Accident investigators are working to determine what caused a crash on Youngstown's south side on Wednesday.

All lanes of East Midlothian Boulevard at Shirley Road have been shut down following a crash involving at least three vehicles.

The ramp from Midlothian Blvd to Interstate 680 South is also blocked at this time.

Police have not released any information on what may have caused the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also on the scene at this time.

Dispatchers say at least one person was transferred to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com.