YSU gets $2 million to turn vacant jail into manufacturing center

Youngstown State University will be awarded $2 million dollars to help train displaced workers from the coal mining industry.

As part of the 2017 Assistance to Coal Mining Communities initiative, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced $30 million in federal funding to go toward more than a dozen projects that help communities impacted by declining coal usage.

The programs being awarded funding support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development and re-employment opportunities.

YSU is being awarded $2 million for renovation and construction activities needed to increase the University's capacity to provide advanced manufacturing training for displaced workers.

The training will help those who are looking to enhance their skills so that they can be competitive in the new advanced manufacturing economy.

According to the university, the funding will go toward renovations that will turn the former minimum-security misdemeanant jail in downtown into the university's new career tech and innovation center.

Those renovations are expected to be a $20 million project which will combine efforts with the Youngstown Business Incubator, America Makes, the Youngstown City School District, Eastern Gateway, and several manufacturing coalitions throughout the Valley to provide training to students.

According to the Department of Commerce, for the first time in six years, a new coal mine opened in the United States in June while thousands of jobs have been added in the coal sector since the start of 2017.

Officials say the funding is one facet of a continuing, government-wide effort to deliver a better deal for coal country.