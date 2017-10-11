Ursuline H.S. golfers head to state championship

A valley high school is preparing to send some of their best golfers to Columbus this weekend for the state championships.

A school-wide rally was held at Ursuline high school this afternoon.

Five Ursuline high schoolers will be going to the North Star Golf Club in Columbus on Friday and Saturday to compete in the state championship.

It's the first time the school's boys' golf team has advanced to the state finals since 2007.

"It took a lot of hard work and a lot of time. These guys really put in the hours this year and they got it done when they needed to. They really did!" said coach Matt Morgan.

The team had finished second place at Windmill Lakes Golf Club in Ravenna to earn a spot at the state championship.