Lowellville winemaker now found at Walmart

Sometimes people who are redheads get teased and bullied but one local redhead is embracing her look and it could make her a fortune!

A local entrepreneur and winemaker now has her product front and center in a place where most people shop.

If you want to sell your product you might want it on the shelves of the world's largest retailer.

Lowellville wine maker, Marisa Sergi, did just that.

"I want to offer a high quality wine for my customers for under $20. I'm only 24 years old I can't afford to buy wine over $20 at this point so I can't expect my customers to do so as well," said Sergi.

Her RedHead Red Blend wine can now be found at regional Walmarts for $13.99 a bottle. California grapes are used but this wine is made locally at L'uva Bella Winery in Lowellville.

"It's a little sweet and a little spicy, just like the personality of a redhead," said Sergi.

She's a 3rd generation wine maker who came up with this particular brand after studying wine making at Cornell. She was one of a selected few companies who were chosen to pitch their product to Walmart as part of their open call event to promote American made goods.

"Their open call event is to support U.S. manufacturing which they are investing $230 billion dollars over the next 6 years to make U.S. made products to create 1.5 million new jobs," added Sergi.

Right now RedHead wine can be found at nearly 30 Walmarts in our region but soon that will expand.

"My dream is to become a nationally distributed brand. I'm trying to go slow and steady but not too slow.!"

Marisa says she can eventually sell in all 152 Walmarts in Ohio and she expects to expand to Michigan next year.