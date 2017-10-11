Plenty of Clouds For Now; Weekend Warm Up

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

We expect clouds to stick around for the rest of the work week but any precipitation that falls from the clouds will be light. Spotty drizzle or showers are most likely in the morning hours Thursday. Temperatures will hold in the 60s under the blanket of clouds Thursday and Friday.

Saturday will be a much different day! With an increase in sunshine, temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 70s. Saturday night will be very summer-like with lows in the mid 60s.

Raking/yard work forecast for the next few days. A great day to be outside Saturday! pic.twitter.com/Cc2GNNWGrL — StormTracker 21 (@StormTracker21) October 11, 2017

A cold front is set to cross the region Sunday night and the result will be much more typical October weather for a few days early next week.