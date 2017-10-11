Plenty of Clouds For Now; Weekend Warm Up - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Plenty of Clouds For Now; Weekend Warm Up

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast 

We expect clouds to stick around for the rest of the work week but any precipitation that falls from the clouds will be light. Spotty drizzle or showers are most likely in the morning hours Thursday. Temperatures will hold in the 60s under the blanket of clouds Thursday and Friday. 

Saturday will be a much different day! With an increase in sunshine, temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 70s. Saturday night will be very summer-like with lows in the mid 60s. 

A cold front is set to cross the region Sunday night and the result will be much more typical October weather for a few days early next week.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms