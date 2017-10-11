Taco Bell Overtime Report scores | 10/13/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Taco Bell Overtime Report scores | 10/13/17

Posted: Updated:

Week #8

Akron Kenmore 0 South Range 25 | HALF

Beaver Local 0 Indian Creek 19 | HALF

Cambridge Springs 0 Farrell 0 | 7pm

Campbell 21 Champion 6 | HALF

Carey OH 0 West Middlesex 0 | 7pm

Chalker 0 Mathews 28 | HALF

Cleveland Central Catholic 13 Warren JFK 9 | HALF

Columbiana 21 Lisbon 7 | HALF

Crestview 21 Kent Roosevelt 18 | HALF

East 0 Canfield 10 | 3rd

East Liverpool 20 Buckeye Local 6 | HALF

Erie McDowell 0 Austintown Fitch 7 | HALF

Fairview 0 Grove City 0 | 7pm

Girard 54 Newton Falls 0 | 3rd

Greenville 0 Reynolds 0 | 7pm

Hickory 0 Wilmington 44 | 4th

Hubbard 7 Struthers 12 | HALF

Jackson Milton 0 Lowellville 14 | 3rd

LaBrae 21 Brookfield 26 | 3rd

Lakeview 15 Poland 23 | HALF

Leetonia 0 United 43 | 2nd

Louisville 28 West Branch 14 | 3rd

Mercer 0 Eisenhower 0 | 7pm

Mineral Ridge 13 Springfield 24 | 2nd

Minerva 0 Salem 23 | HALF

Sebring 0 McDonald 41 | HALF

Sharon 0 Lakeview PA 0 | 7pm

Southern Local 36 Wellsville 0 | HALF

Slippery Rock 9 Sharpsville 13 | HALF

Toronto 14 East Palestine 44 | HALF

Waterloo 0 Western Reserve 0 | 7pm

Warren Harding 6 Cardinal Mooney 8 | HALF

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms