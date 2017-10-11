YBI announces new partnership with Israeli start-ups

The Youngstown Business Incubator announced a partnership with an Israel-based accelerator called the Junction at a press event Wednesday morning.

The new partnership, called the Israel Youngstown Business Incubator Collaborative, plans to provide quality deal flow for technology-based, Israeli start-ups so they can launch into the US Market.

"Youngstown, the ecosystem we have here for additive manufacturing is a great launching point for companies from Israel to come launch their technologies here. I think vice versa with YBI portfolio company and original companies with additive manufacturing to bring goods to Israel as well," said Brent Conner, YSU Director of Advanced Manufacturing and Workforce Initiative.

YSU President Jim Tressel was at the event on Wednesday to show his support of the new partnership.