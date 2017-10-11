Ramp on State Route 11 in Vienna closed today - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ramp on State Route 11 in Vienna closed today

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
VIENNA TWP., Ohio -

A ramp on State Route 11 in Vienna Township will be closed on today for tree removal.

The ramp from SR 11 northbound to SR 82 eastbound will be closed as crews work from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The detour will be SR 11 northbound to King Graves Road to State Route 11 southbound.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms