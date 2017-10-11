Youngstown's Turning Technologies eliminating 20 positions

The downtown tech company, Turning Technologies announced to employees that they are eliminating 20 positions in Youngstown.

A memo was sent to employees that explained the company's net billings for the first eight months of the year are down $4 million from last year.

According to our print partner the Vindicator, there will also be some changes to some roles and responsibilities.

"We have extraordinary opportunities to expand the reach and impact of our services, and we are confident that these changes will accelerate our efforts to achieve this potential," said Morgan Tondo Cretella, Director of Marketing.