State representatives vote to pass the legalization of fireworks

Revealing he was scared for his life because of his drug use, suspended Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is making his case to be reinstated by the NFL.More >>
Revealing he was scared for his life amid another drug relapse, suspended Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is making his case to be reinstated by the NFL.More >>
In a vote on Wednesday, State Representative John Boccieri and Michele Lepore-Hagan joined other members of the Ohio House in voting for House Bill 226 which legalizes the sale and use of consumer fireworks.More >>
In a vote on Wednesday, State Representative John Boccieri and Michele Lepore-Hagan joined other members of the Ohio House in voting for House Bill 226 which legalizes the sale and use of consumer fireworks.More >>
A ramp on State Route 11 in Vienna Township will be closed on Thursday for tree removal.More >>
A ramp on State Route 11 in Vienna Township will be closed on Thursday for tree removal.More >>
The downtown tech company, Turning Technologies announced to employees that they are eliminating 20 positions in Youngstown.More >>
The downtown tech company, Turning Technologies announced to employees that they are eliminating 20 positions in Youngstown.More >>
A Youngstown State University English professor and author pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Youngstown State University English professor and author pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The jury selection process begins in the capital murder trial of Nasser Hamad.More >>
The jury selection process begins in the capital murder trial of Nasser Hamad.More >>
Investigators say Alina Sheykhet filed a protective order against Matthew Darby just days before she was brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment.More >>
Investigators say Alina Sheykhet filed a protective order against Matthew Darby just days before she was brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment.More >>
A backup quarterback has been cut from his Pennsylvania college football team for kneeling during the national anthem before a game Saturday.More >>
A backup quarterback for Division III Albright College in Pennsylvania has been cut for kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
Penn State says students who don't have up-to-date vaccinations won't be able to register for spring classes.More >>
Penn State says students who don't have up-to-date vaccinations won't be able to register for spring classes.More >>
A Pennsylvania man charged with drunken driving after he hit and killed a 29-year-old pregnant woman who was standing beside her broken down vehicle has pleaded guilty.More >>
A Pennsylvania man charged with drunken driving after he hit and killed a 29-year-old pregnant woman who was standing beside her broken down vehicle has pleaded guilty.More >>
A 60-year-old Ohio man has been charged with child endangerment after his grandson was found wandering in rush hour traffic.More >>
A 60-year-old Ohio man has been charged with child endangerment after his grandson was found wandering in rush hour traffic.More >>
Toledo police say two 18-year-olds have been found fatally shot inside a car parked behind a home.More >>
Toledo police say two 18-year-olds have been found fatally shot inside a car parked behind a home.More >>
Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley has been released from jail after 2½ months and is now serving the house-arrest portion of his sentence in the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.More >>
Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley has been released from jail after 2½ months and is now serving the house-arrest portion of his sentence in the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.More >>
A lawyer for the ex-boyfriend of a University of Pittsburgh student who was found dead over the weekend is urging his client to turn himself in.More >>
Police have issued an arrest warrant for the ex-boyfriend of a University of Pittsburgh student who was found dead over the weekend.More >>
The father of a 4-year-old Ohio boy who died after his stepmother put him in a scalding bath has been sentenced to seven years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.More >>
The father of a 4-year-old Ohio boy who died after his stepmother put him in a scalding bath has been sentenced to seven years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.More >>
Ohio police are searching for the person who shot a yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.More >>
Ohio police are searching for the person who shot a yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.More >>