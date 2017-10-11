State representatives vote to pass the legalization of fireworks

In a vote on Wednesday, State Representative John Boccieri and Michele Lepore-Hagan joined other members of the Ohio House in voting for House Bill 226 which legalizes the sale and use of consumer fireworks.

Forty-four other states already allow the purchase and use of fireworks.

"Let's not kid ourselves, many Ohioans already buy and set off fireworks around their neighborhoods on the Fourth of July. By making fireworks legal, we are allowing the legislature to establish best practices for their use to ensure that we prioritize safety and minimize accidents," Boccieri said.

The bill also makes recommendations on storage, licensing and manufacturing facilities by the end of 2019, in time for the legalization to take effect in 2020.

"For generations, fireworks have been a hallmark of summertime in Ohio, a time where families and communities come together to celebrate," said Rep. Lepore-Hagan. "In passing HB 226, we're supporting a growing local industry and providing a framework for safety advocates as well as state and local law enforcement to come together to establish common-sense safety practices that protect Ohio consumers."

The house bill makes setting off a firework while intoxicated illegal and require that private property owners give permission for fireworks to be used on their property.

In addition to legalizing fireworks, the bill creates a Fireworks Fee Receipt Fund. The fund will support firefighter training programs and regulation of firework use and the industry in general.