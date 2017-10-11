Penguins looking to extend home winning streak

For the third straight week the Youngstown State football team plays a ranked opponent that's undefeated.



North Dakota State rolls into northeast Ohio, ranked second and looking for their sixth straight win in this series.



The Penguins are looking to extend their home winning streak 12. "Every time we step on that field there's obviously a standard, we don't want to lose at home. We definitely have the home field advantage which is something that definitely helps you in the long run," said YSU safety Kyle Hegedus.



"Tough place to play, I think they will be a lot of people a night game, great environment and we'll have our hands full they're a really goo football team," said North Dakota state Coach Chris Klieman.

Bison's head coach Chris Klieman sees a lot of Bo Pelini in the way the Penguins play. "Those kids will run through a wall for him, he's a players coach and he'll go to battle for those guys and he does and you can tell the personality of the coaching staff in the fact that they're tough hard nosed physical football team," said Klieman.

"Success in football lies in the detail into the fundamentals, the technique, your execution all those things that allow you to have success," said YSU coach Bo Pelini.

Speaking of success, Penguins running back Tevin McCaster has scored a touchdown in every game this season while rushing for 536 yards. North Dakota State is aware he can take over a game.

"Difficult to bring down one on one, difficult top bring down on first contact, you have to hit your fits against them, they're a zone team. You have to hit your fits and be really good tacklers in the hole or he's going to carry for three, four five yards," said Klieman.