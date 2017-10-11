Governor: Pennsylvania's top election official has resigned

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The governor's office reports Pennsylvania's chief election official has stepped down.

The Wolf administration said in a statement Wednesday that Secretary of State Pedro Cortes has submitted his resignation, but gave no other information. .

Cortes joined the administration in 2015. He had also served as secretary of state for over seven years under former Gov. Ed Rendell, also a Democrat.

He's being replaced by the agency's top deputy, Robert Torres.

A message left at Cortes' home seeking his comment was not immediately returned.

