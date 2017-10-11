Pennsylvania enacts 'right to try' law for terminally ill - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pennsylvania enacts 'right to try' law for terminally ill

Posted: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is making Pennsylvania the 38th state to enact a "right to try" law that gives the terminally ill an avenue to try experimental treatments that aren't fully approved by the federal government.

The law, signed Wednesday, allows a manufacturer of an investigational drug, biological product or medical device to provide it to a patient who has a recommendation from a treating physician and has been unable to participate in a clinical trial.

The law doesn't require a manufacturer to provide the treatment to a patient, or grant legal immunity to the manufacturer. It also doesn't require an insurer to cover the treatment or require a manufacturer to provide it for free.

It takes effect in 60 days.

The libertarian Arizona-based Goldwater Institute advocates for "right to try" laws.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms