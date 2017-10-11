Pennsylvania enacts 'right to try' law for terminally ill

How to keep from developing skin cancer should be something all doctors discuss with the parents of their young, fair-skinned patients, suggests the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.More >>
In young people with type 1 diabetes, insulin pump therapy may offer better blood sugar control and fewer complications than daily injections of the vital hormone, new German research suggests.
Childhood obesity has increased more than 10-fold worldwide since 1975, a new study reports.
Frequent sauna bathers might be boosting their heart health as they sweat, new research suggests.
Frequent college binge drinking markedly lowers the chances of landing a full-time job upon graduation, a new study suggests.
As marriage ebbs and flows, so might the health of your heart, at least for men.
With predictions calling for a potentially bad flu season this year, doctors are urging people -- particularly those with diabetes -- to get vaccinated.
By improving the way certain donated organs are handled before a transplant, more organs could end up being used, new research suggests.
Taking a multivitamin during pregnancy may reduce a child's risk of developing autism, a new study suggests.
Pricey drugs may make people more vulnerable to perceiving side effects, a new study suggests -- and the phenomenon is not just "in their heads."
