Trump turns back to tax overhaul; pitch aimed at truckers

Some of America's most well-known companies are urging the Supreme Court to decide whether a federal law prohibits discrimination based on a person's sexual orientation.More >>
Some of America's most well-known companies are urging the Supreme Court to decide whether a federal law prohibits discrimination based on a person's sexual orientation.More >>
Pennsylvania is getting yet another extension to comply with a federal law that requires driver's licenses meet anti-terrorism standards.More >>
Pennsylvania is getting yet another extension to comply with a federal law that requires driver's licenses meet anti-terrorism standards.More >>
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is making Pennsylvania the 38th state to enact a "right to try" law that gives the terminally ill an avenue to try experimental treatments that aren't fully approved by the federal...More >>
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is making Pennsylvania the 38th state to enact a "right to try" law that gives the terminally ill an avenue to try experimental treatments that aren't fully approved by the federal government.More >>
The governor's office reports Pennsylvania's chief election official has stepped down.More >>
The governor's office reports Pennsylvania's chief election official has stepped down.More >>
Pennsylvania is suing President Donald Trump over his decision to let more employers claiming religious or moral objections opt-out of providing no-cost birth control to women.More >>
Pennsylvania is suing President Donald Trump over his decision to let more employers claiming religious or moral objections opt-out of providing no-cost birth control to women.More >>
In a vote on Wednesday, State Representative John Boccieri and Michele Lepore-Hagan joined other members of the Ohio House in voting for House Bill 226 which legalizes the sale and use of consumer fireworks.More >>
In a vote on Wednesday, State Representative John Boccieri and Michele Lepore-Hagan joined other members of the Ohio House in voting for House Bill 226 which legalizes the sale and use of consumer fireworks.More >>
A man charged with and acquitted of a felony for creating a Facebook page that parodied a suburban Cleveland police department is suing the city, saying it violated his right to free speech.More >>
A man charged with and acquitted of a felony for creating a Facebook page that parodied a suburban Cleveland police department is suing the city, saying it violated his right to free speech.More >>
Authorities say a falling object at a construction site struck and killed a man in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say a falling object at a construction site struck and killed a man in Cleveland.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman whose body was found dumped in some woods of a secluded road is a homicide victim, though authorities aren't saying precisely how she died.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman whose body was found dumped in some woods of a secluded road is a homicide victim, though authorities aren't saying precisely how she died.More >>
Investigators say Alina Sheykhet filed a protective order against Matthew Darby just days before she was brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment.More >>
Investigators say Alina Sheykhet filed a protective order against Matthew Darby just days before she was brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment.More >>
A backup quarterback has been cut from his Pennsylvania college football team for kneeling during the national anthem before a game Saturday.More >>
A backup quarterback for Division III Albright College in Pennsylvania has been cut for kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
Penn State says students who don't have up-to-date vaccinations won't be able to register for spring classes.More >>
Penn State says students who don't have up-to-date vaccinations won't be able to register for spring classes.More >>
A Pennsylvania man charged with drunken driving after he hit and killed a 29-year-old pregnant woman who was standing beside her broken down vehicle has pleaded guilty.More >>
A Pennsylvania man charged with drunken driving after he hit and killed a 29-year-old pregnant woman who was standing beside her broken down vehicle has pleaded guilty.More >>
A 60-year-old Ohio man has been charged with child endangerment after his grandson was found wandering in rush hour traffic.More >>
A 60-year-old Ohio man has been charged with child endangerment after his grandson was found wandering in rush hour traffic.More >>
Toledo police say two 18-year-olds have been found fatally shot inside a car parked behind a home.More >>
Toledo police say two 18-year-olds have been found fatally shot inside a car parked behind a home.More >>
Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley has been released from jail after 2½ months and is now serving the house-arrest portion of his sentence in the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.More >>
Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley has been released from jail after 2½ months and is now serving the house-arrest portion of his sentence in the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.More >>