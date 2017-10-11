H.S. volleyball and soccer scores | 10/11/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. volleyball and soccer scores | 10/11/17

Volleyball 

Liberty 1 Brookfield 3 

Newton Falls 0 Mooney 3

Lowellville 0 United 3 

Badger 0 Champion 3 

Girls' Soccer 

Howland 0 Mooney 0 

