Fire breaks out twice at Warren home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fire breaks out twice at Warren home

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Ohio -

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that broke out twice in a Warren home early Thursday.

The fire department was called out to Colonial Street SE after 12:30 am.

Neighbors told firefighters that the home was vacant, but crews worked to keep the flames from spreading to a neighboring home.

The fire department was called out again after 4 am when neighbors reported seeing flames again at the home.

There were no reports of injuries.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms