Fire damages Niles storage barn

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
NILES, Ohio -

Firefighters in Niles were called out early Thursday to battle flames inside a storage building in the city's business district.

The fire broke out just before 1 am in the barn-like structure along Youngstown Warren Road near Difford Drive.

In addition to damaging the building, the fire also burned a truck inside.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

No one was injured.

