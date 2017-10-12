Route 11 open again after crash near Lisbon

Some of America's most well-known companies are urging the Supreme Court to decide whether a federal law prohibits discrimination based on a person's sexual orientation.More >>
Some of America's most well-known companies are urging the Supreme Court to decide whether a federal law prohibits discrimination based on a person's sexual orientation.More >>
The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that temporarily closed the southbound lanes of State Route 11 near Lisbon early Thursday.More >>
The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that temporarily closed the southbound lanes of State Route 11 near Lisbon early Thursday.More >>
Firefighters in Niles were called out early Thursday to battle flames inside a storage building in the city's business district.More >>
Firefighters in Niles were called out early Thursday to battle flames inside a storage building in the city's business district.More >>
Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that broke out in a Warren home early Thursday.More >>
Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that broke out in a Warren home early Thursday.More >>
A ramp on State Route 11 in Vienna Township will be closed on today for tree removal.More >>
A ramp on State Route 11 in Vienna Township will be closed on today for tree removal.More >>
Evidenced by the record number of overdoses recorded in Trumbull County last month, the opioid epidemic continues to plague our community. So Wednesday night, the Mahoning Valley Association of Churches sponsored a forum at Mineral Ridge High School to educate the public on hope, healing and recovery.More >>
Evidenced by the record number of overdoses recorded in Trumbull County last month, the opioid epidemic continues to plague our community. So Wednesday night, the Mahoning Valley Association of Churches sponsored a forum at Mineral Ridge High School to educate the public on hope, healing and recovery.More >>
Health officials say about 150 people living in eight states have been sickened by salmonella after attending a chili cook-off in Virginia.More >>
Health officials say about 150 people living in eight states have been sickened by salmonella after attending a chili cook-off in Virginia.More >>
A man charged with and acquitted of a felony for creating a Facebook page that parodied a suburban Cleveland police department is suing the city, saying it violated his right to free speech.More >>
A man charged with and acquitted of a felony for creating a Facebook page that parodied a suburban Cleveland police department is suing the city, saying it violated his right to free speech.More >>
Authorities say a falling object at a construction site struck and killed a man in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say a falling object at a construction site struck and killed a man in Cleveland.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman whose body was found dumped in some woods of a secluded road is a homicide victim, though authorities aren't saying precisely how she died.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman whose body was found dumped in some woods of a secluded road is a homicide victim, though authorities aren't saying precisely how she died.More >>
Investigators say Alina Sheykhet filed a protective order against Matthew Darby just days before she was brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment.More >>
Investigators say Alina Sheykhet filed a protective order against Matthew Darby just days before she was brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment.More >>
A backup quarterback has been cut from his Pennsylvania college football team for kneeling during the national anthem before a game Saturday.More >>
A backup quarterback for Division III Albright College in Pennsylvania has been cut for kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
Penn State says students who don't have up-to-date vaccinations won't be able to register for spring classes.More >>
Penn State says students who don't have up-to-date vaccinations won't be able to register for spring classes.More >>
A Pennsylvania man charged with drunken driving after he hit and killed a 29-year-old pregnant woman who was standing beside her broken down vehicle has pleaded guilty.More >>
A Pennsylvania man charged with drunken driving after he hit and killed a 29-year-old pregnant woman who was standing beside her broken down vehicle has pleaded guilty.More >>
A 60-year-old Ohio man has been charged with child endangerment after his grandson was found wandering in rush hour traffic.More >>
A 60-year-old Ohio man has been charged with child endangerment after his grandson was found wandering in rush hour traffic.More >>
Toledo police say two 18-year-olds have been found fatally shot inside a car parked behind a home.More >>
Toledo police say two 18-year-olds have been found fatally shot inside a car parked behind a home.More >>