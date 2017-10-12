Route 11 open again after crash near Lisbon

The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that temporarily closed the southbound lanes of State Route 11 near Lisbon early Thursday.

First responders were called out at 4 am to the crash that left one vehicle blocking the southbound lanes just south of the State Route 154 overpass.

After crews cleared the road, the southbound lanes were opened again shortly after 5 am.

One person was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown for treatment.