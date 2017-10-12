Troopers on Ohio Turnpike find 136 packets of heroin in man's sock

Some of America's most well-known companies are urging the Supreme Court to decide whether a federal law prohibits discrimination based on a person's sexual orientation.More >>
A car found speeding on the Ohio Turnpike was also found to have passenger hiding 136 packets of heroin hidden in his sock, according to the Highway Patrol.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court is refusing to review a lower court's order to give a lighter sentence to a man convicted of taking part in the 2001 gang rape of a Youngstown State University student when he was a teenager.More >>
The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that temporarily closed the southbound lanes of State Route 11 near Lisbon early Thursday.More >>
Firefighters in Niles were called out early Thursday to battle flames inside a storage building in the city's business district.More >>
Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that broke out in a Warren home early Thursday.More >>
Health officials say about 150 people living in eight states have been sickened by salmonella after attending a chili cook-off in Virginia.More >>
A man charged with and acquitted of a felony for creating a Facebook page that parodied a suburban Cleveland police department is suing the city, saying it violated his right to free speech.More >>
Authorities say a falling object at a construction site struck and killed a man in Cleveland.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman whose body was found dumped in some woods of a secluded road is a homicide victim, though authorities aren't saying precisely how she died.More >>
Investigators say Alina Sheykhet filed a protective order against Matthew Darby just days before she was brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment.More >>
A backup quarterback has been cut from his Pennsylvania college football team for kneeling during the national anthem before a game Saturday.More >>
Penn State says students who don't have up-to-date vaccinations won't be able to register for spring classes.More >>
A Pennsylvania man charged with drunken driving after he hit and killed a 29-year-old pregnant woman who was standing beside her broken down vehicle has pleaded guilty.More >>
A 60-year-old Ohio man has been charged with child endangerment after his grandson was found wandering in rush hour traffic.More >>
Toledo police say two 18-year-olds have been found fatally shot inside a car parked behind a home.More >>
