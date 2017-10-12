Troopers on Ohio Turnpike find 136 packets of heroin in man's sock

A car found speeding on the Ohio Turnpike was also found to have passenger hiding 136 packets of heroin hidden in his sock, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers who pulled over a Chevy Camaro for speeding on the pike in Sandusky County on Sunday say they could smell marijuana.

One of the passengers, Jeffrey Barrett, 32, of Pittsburgh, Pa., was searched by troopers who found the hidden heroin which they say is worth $5,340 on the street.

Barrett was taken to jail on charges of possessing and trafficking in heroin.