Driver cited for Leetonia crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol cited a driver following a two-vehicle crash in Columbiana County Thursday morning.

Troopers say a small S-U-V slid into the back of a car on State Route 344 near Lisbon Canfield Road just west of Leetonia shortly after 6:30 am.

The back of the car was damaged but both drivers refused medical treatment.

The driver of the S-U-V was cited for failing to keep an assured clear distance.