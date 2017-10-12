YPD Vice Unit finds kids living at home with crack and marijuana

Officers from the Youngstown Police Department's Vice Unit raided a South Side home where they found two children living with their mother.

Police say they forced their way through the front door of a home on the 200 block of East Philadelphia Avenue after no one responded to their announcement that they had a search warrant.

Once inside they found a baggie of crack, three bags of marijuana, 44 Alprazolam pills, three digital scales, a shotgun and $1,024 in cash.

Officers charged 18-year-old Demetric Cobb and 25-year-old James Jennings with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned in Youngstown Municipal Court on Friday, which just happens to be Cobb's birthday.

Janae Gambill-White, 23, who was at the home with her two children, was booked into jail on a previous warrant for a seat belt violation.