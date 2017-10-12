Police: Warren shooting leads to firearm, heroin seizures

Warren police are saying that an investigation into a shooting this week has led them to get narcotics and guns off the streets.More >>
Warren police are saying that an investigation into a shooting this week has led them to get narcotics and guns off the streets.More >>
Boardman police say a woman is receiving counseling after lying to police about an assault earlier this week.More >>
Boardman police say a woman is receiving counseling after lying to police about an assault earlier this week.More >>
The Mahoning County Dog Pound can't move to its new location in Austintown soon enough.More >>
The Mahoning County Dog Pound can't move to its new location in Austintown soon enough.More >>
Officers from the Youngstown Police Department's Vice Unit raided a South Side home where they found two children living with their mother.More >>
Officers from the Youngstown Police Department's Vice Unit raided a South Side home where they found two children living with their mother.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court is refusing to review a lower court's order to give a lighter sentence to a man convicted of taking part in the 2001 gang rape of a Youngstown State University student when he was a teenager.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court is refusing to review a lower court's order to give a lighter sentence to a man convicted of taking part in the 2001 gang rape of a Youngstown State University student when he was a teenager.More >>
A 15-year-old student has been arrested in Ohio after officials say he threatened to kill fellow students in a video posted to the mobile messaging app Snapchat.More >>
A 15-year-old student has been arrested in Ohio after officials say he threatened to kill fellow students in a video posted to the mobile messaging app Snapchat.More >>
A federal grand jury has charged 13 people from Ohio with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.More >>
A federal grand jury has charged 13 people from Ohio with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.More >>
Authorities say three people have been fatally shot, a fourth person stabbed and an 8-year-old boy is missing in southeast Ohio.More >>
Authorities say three people have been fatally shot, a fourth person stabbed and an 8-year-old boy is missing in southeast Ohio.More >>
Witnesses say a 19-year-old man fatally shot in Pennsylvania's third-largest city was gunned down after a fender bender.More >>
Witnesses say a 19-year-old man fatally shot in Pennsylvania's third-largest city was gunned down after a fender bender.More >>
Health officials say about 150 people living in eight states have been sickened by salmonella after attending a chili cook-off in Virginia.More >>
Health officials say about 150 people living in eight states have been sickened by salmonella after attending a chili cook-off in Virginia.More >>
A man charged with and acquitted of a felony for creating a Facebook page that parodied a suburban Cleveland police department is suing the city, saying it violated his right to free speech.More >>
A man charged with and acquitted of a felony for creating a Facebook page that parodied a suburban Cleveland police department is suing the city, saying it violated his right to free speech.More >>
Authorities say a falling object at a construction site struck and killed a man in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say a falling object at a construction site struck and killed a man in Cleveland.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman whose body was found dumped in some woods of a secluded road is a homicide victim, though authorities aren't saying precisely how she died.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman whose body was found dumped in some woods of a secluded road is a homicide victim, though authorities aren't saying precisely how she died.More >>
Investigators say Alina Sheykhet filed a protective order against Matthew Darby just days before she was brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment.More >>
Investigators say Alina Sheykhet filed a protective order against Matthew Darby just days before she was brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment.More >>
A backup quarterback has been cut from his Pennsylvania college football team for kneeling during the national anthem before a game Saturday.More >>
A backup quarterback for Division III Albright College in Pennsylvania has been cut for kneeling during the national anthem.More >>