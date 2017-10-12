Police: Warren shooting leads to firearm, heroin seizures

Warren police are saying that an investigation into a shooting this week has led them to get narcotics and guns off the streets.

According to a media release issued by police on Thursday, the investigation started Tuesday afternoon on Brier Street SE after a shooting victim was taken to St. Joseph Hospital.

A police report identified the victim as 50-year-old Shawn T. Flowers. Police have not updated the victim's condition, but the report described his injuries as “major”.

Police were told that suspects in the shooting may have fled to a home on the 2300 block of Burton Street SE, where a search turned up marijuana, suspected heroin, digital scales, four firearms, ammunition, and $2,500 in cash.

Officers spotted a car at Pine and High Streets that was registered to the same address as that of the shooting victim.

When the car sped away, police chased it until it crashed at Paige Avenue and Forest NE.

The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Shawndon Flowers , was captured by police while attempting to run away, leaving his injured mother behind in the car.

Flowers' mother and two other people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police have not said if Shawndon Flowers is related to the shooting victim, Shawn Flowers.

A search of the car turned up suspected heroin, suboxone, and a digital scale.

A witness also led police to two handguns that had been abandoned on Paige Avenue.

Shawndon Flowers has been charged with failing to comply with the order of a police officer and a weapons violation.

The investigation into the shooting also led the Warren Police Department's Street Crimes Unit to search a home at 182 High Street, where officers found two rifles, a shotgun, three handguns, ammunition, suspected heroin, a digital scale, packaging material, and $5,500 in cash.

Police say they expect more arrests to follow.