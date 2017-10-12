Gridiron Grille: Hot Sausage Bites - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Gridiron Grille: Hot Sausage Bites

Posted: Updated:

Hot Sausage Bites

Ingredients
1 1/2 cups Bisquick
1 lb. sweet sausage, cooked
1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese
3 Tbsp. Sriracha


Directions
Preheat oven to 350º.  Mix all ingredients until well combined. Roll into 1-inch balls and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until brown.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms