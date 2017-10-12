Boardman police say woman faked assault, stabbed herself

Boardman police say a woman is receiving counseling after lying to police about an assault earlier this week.

According to a police report, the 25-year-old woman called police saying that she had been stabbed six times with a pocket knife.

When the officers arrived at the home on Milltrace Road, the woman allegedly told them that she was taking out her trash when she saw a man going through her car.

The report says she told police that she confronted the man, who then stabbed her six times.

The woman also reportedly told officers that she was able to break away and get back into the house to call 9-1-1.

According to police, the woman told them that she recently found out she was pregnant.

K-9 officers from Struthers were called out to help in searching for a suspect, whom the woman allegedly said ran away from her home on foot. However, officers were unable to find a track and no other cars were tampered with.

Boardman Police now say that the woman admitted to police and hospital staff that she stabbed herself.

Officials say she is still in the hospital. At this point, no charges have been filed.