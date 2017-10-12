Mahoning Dog Pound puts out call for food donations

The Mahoning County Dog Pound can't move to its new location in Austintown soon enough.

Pound officials tell 21 News that there are already 75 dogs at the Industrial Road facility that is only designed to hold 74 dogs, and the pace of new dogs coming in is not slowing.

In addition, they say they are running out of donated food at a rapid pace and are asking people to help replenish the supply.

They are asking that people only donate Purina One or Pedigree to give the dogs more consistency in their diet and avoid upsetting their stomachs.

Donations may be dropped off during business hours at the pound, 589 Industrial Road, Youngstown, Ohio, 44509.

Pound officials say some donors prefer to order the food from amazon.com or chewy.com and have it shipped directly to the pound at the above address.

The pound is expected to move to its brand new facility on Meridian Road in the next couple of weeks that will have room for 120 dogs.