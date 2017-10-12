New signs direct big rigs around downtown Salem

Forty-five-hundred dollars may not seem like too high of a price to pay to redirect the estimated 1,000 tractor trailers that pass through Salem's historic business district each day.

That's how much it cost the city to put up 125 signs directing truck traffic out of the downtown area and detour it along Routes 14, 46, 165, 62 and the bypass.

Michael L. Mancuso, Executive Director of the Salem Area Sustainable Opportunity Development Center, tells 21 News that although official traffic counts won't be conducted until next spring, business owners have already seen less truck traffic downtown.

Mancuso says the idea of a truck detour was born out of concerns that the big rigs were tearing up streets and posed safety issues as well.

The new route, which has been submitted to trucking company's GPS systems, is eight to ten minutes faster according to Mancuso.

The city purchased the signs which were installed by the Ohio Department of Transportation.