Youngstown woman killed in fiery crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that a Youngstown woman died in a fiery traffic accident north of Columbus.

Troopers say 20-year-old Shakuilla Moore was killed Wednesday night in the crash along Interstate 71, Perry Township, Morrow County.

According to the patrol, after striking a deer on the highway, Moore's Chevrolet Cavalier was struck from behind by another car and burst flames.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Patrol says the other driver, Kalpana Bhattarai, 22, of Akron was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital with injuries described as incapacitating.

The highway Patrol is still investigating.