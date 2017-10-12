Congressional delegates bridge party lines in Amazon pitch

A new poll says that Americans see the fingerprints of global warming in ever-worsening weather disasters.More >>
A Warren man is facing new charges after allegedly forcing a woman to tie up her own children, and then raping her.More >>
Communities across the state of Ohio will receive millions of dollars that could help them transition in a budget shortfall- but officials in parts of the Valley say it's not nearly as helpful as some might think.More >>
Security changes are coming to Youngstown schools and it's more than just adding some officers.More >>
The congressional delegation in closely divided Ohio is bridging partisan differences to pitch the state as the ideal location for Amazon's second North American headquarters.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that a Youngstown woman died in a fiery traffic accident north of Columbus.More >>
Authorities say three people have been fatally shot, a fourth person stabbed and an 8-year-old boy is missing in southeast Ohio.More >>
An appeals court says a Pennsylvania judge was justified in denying parole to a pregnant addict to safeguard her unborn child from her drug abuse.More >>
A 15-year-old student has been arrested in Ohio after officials say he threatened to kill fellow students in a video posted to the mobile messaging app Snapchat.More >>
A federal grand jury has charged 13 people from Ohio with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.More >>
Witnesses say a 19-year-old man fatally shot in Pennsylvania's third-largest city was gunned down after a fender bender.More >>
Health officials say about 150 people living in eight states have been sickened by salmonella after attending a chili cook-off in Virginia.More >>
A man charged with and acquitted of a felony for creating a Facebook page that parodied a suburban Cleveland police department is suing the city, saying it violated his right to free speech.More >>
Authorities say a falling object at a construction site struck and killed a man in Cleveland.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman whose body was found dumped in some woods of a secluded road is a homicide victim, though authorities aren't saying precisely how she died.More >>
Investigators say Alina Sheykhet filed a protective order against Matthew Darby just days before she was brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment.More >>
