Changeable Weather Through Sunday

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
We expect clouds to stick around through much of Friday although an occasional interval of sunshine will be possible. The sky will partially clear Friday night, setting the stage for a much nicer Saturday. Saturday afternoon will feature a good deal of sunshine with temperatures over 15 degrees warmer than average. 

A strong cold front will traverse the region on Sunday. Showers will become likely by late in the morning and early in the afternoon. We can't rule out a thunderstorm. Sunday will also be a breezy day with falling afternoon temperatures. 

Crisp, generally sunny weather is in the forecast for early  next week. Warmer air is likely to return late in the week. 

