Austintown school staff scheduled to participate in ALICE training

Although there is no school for students on Friday, the staff at Austintown local schools will be on campus to participate in a training called A.L.I.C.E.

The training will consist of a drill conducted by Austintown Police Department that specializes in alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.

Each school building on the Austintown campus will take part in the drill.

The intent of this training is to provide staff with the ability to control the environment should there be a critical incident. Depending on the situation, the staff/administration will either shelter in place or evacuate and relocate.

The incident will be unknown until the time of the drill. Staff will have to determine, based on the environment and their senses, whether to seek shelter or escape. Once the exercise is over, the officers will bring everyone together to critique the incident and see what improvements can be made.

A.L.I.C.E. instructors will be on site and work with Austintown Police officers during the critique to help answer any questions.

Below is a list of the scheduled training times for each building: