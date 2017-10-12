Mercer County schools Paint the Plow to promote safe winter driving

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced the Mercer County regional winners for the safety outreach contest, Paint the Plow.

The program is a joint effort between PennDOT and high school art programs that is designed to promote winter driving safety.

Mercer Area High School won both the "Fan Favorite" award, which was determined by online voting, and the "People's Choice" honor, which was decided through charitable donations gathered at the annual Mercer County Open House in September.

Mercer Area High School students painted a rendition of "Starry Night" onto the provided plow blade.

Winner of the "Judges' Pick" award was Greenville Area High School, who did a plow design inspired by their school mascot, a Trojan warrior.

During the upcoming winter season, the blades, as well as those painted by Sharpsville, Hickory and Commodore Perry high school students, will be used to maintain Mercer County state-owned roadways.