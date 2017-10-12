Campus Improvements: Wick Avenue opening soon

The new Wick Avenue, complete with red brick sidewalks and "Y" crosswalks, is about to open.

A press release states that Wick Avenue will be open by the end of October.

The renovations included paving, burying utility wires, widening sidewalks, new lighting, replacing sewer and water lines.

City officials say the completed project creates a campus gateway that President Tressel has called "spectacular" and Mayor McNally has called "transformative".

As the road opens up, more work is underway along Wick Avenue between Rayen Avenue and McGuffey Road, as crews work on the new student apartment building, the Enclave.

City officials say the 65-unit, 194-apartment complex will also feature retail space for a mix of tenants, including restaurants.

It is scheduled to be open for the start of Fall semester 2018.