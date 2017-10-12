Campus Improvements: Wick Avenue opening soon - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Campus Improvements: Wick Avenue opening soon

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The new Wick Avenue, complete with red brick sidewalks and "Y" crosswalks, is about to open.

A press release states that Wick Avenue will be open by the end of October.

The renovations included paving, burying utility wires, widening sidewalks, new lighting, replacing sewer and water lines.

City officials say the completed project creates a campus gateway that President Tressel has called "spectacular" and Mayor McNally has called "transformative".

As the road opens up, more work is underway along Wick Avenue between Rayen Avenue and McGuffey Road, as crews work on the new student apartment building, the Enclave.

City officials say the 65-unit, 194-apartment complex will also feature retail space for a mix of tenants, including restaurants.

It is scheduled to be open for the start of Fall semester 2018.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms