Salem Police ask for help identifying burglary suspects

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
SALEM, Ohio -

Salem Police are asking for help in identifying two burglary suspects.

The pictures are from a surveillance camera at the Elks on State Street in Salem.

Police say the break in occurred in September

If you have any information, police ask you to contact the station at (330) 337-7811.

